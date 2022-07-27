(BREAKING): Senators Seek Buhari’s Impeachment Over Insecurity

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Senators, mainly of the minority block and some belonging to the All Progressives Congress (APC), have called for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari over the worsening insecurity in the country.

They gave President Buhari six weeks to curb insecurity or face a formal notice of impeachment from them.

The Senators staged a walk-out of the plenary when Senate President Ahmad Lawan refused to accede to a motion moved by Minority Leader Philip Aduda that the

Senate should debate the cases of rising insecurity in the country.

The Senators, who briefed newsmen after walking out on the Senate, insisted they had during their closed-door session which lasted for two hours agreed that they should debate the issue of insecurity and give Buhari an impeachable ultimatum notice.

They were chanting “Buhari must go!”

The Senators at the briefing include those of APC, PDP, ANPP and APGA.

Details Shortly…

\The Nation