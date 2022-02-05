(BREAKING) : Sunday Igboho May Regain Freedom Soon – Lawyer

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – An Abuja-based human rights lawyer Pelumi Olajengbesi has hinted Yoruba Nation activist Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, will soon be released from detention.

Although Olajengbesi has since resigned from the team of Nigerian lawyers for Igboho, he advised Yoruba leaders not to be selfish.

Igboho has been in detention in Benin Republic since he was arrested at an airport in Cotonou by the West Africa’s nation Security Forces while he was trying to flee to Germany in July 2020

The 49-year-old agitator fled Nigeria for Benin Republic after the Federal Government declared him wanted.

Despite frantic efforts to get him released, checks reveals that he has spent over 201 days in Benin Republic prison.