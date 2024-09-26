Bribery Allegations: Bobrisky Mulls Suicide

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, has thought of committing suicide amid allegations of N15 million bribery levelled against him.

The African Examiner writes that social media influencer, Martins Vincent Otse better known as VeryDarkMan, uploaded an audio of the crossdreser offering N15 million to the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC few days back.

The money was for the anti-graft agency to drop the charges of money laundering against him, and to also avoid him having a jail term at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre in Lagos State.

The crossdresser, however, has since debunked the content of the audio, describing it as fake.

However, in a Facebook post, Bobrisky stated that he is thinking of committing suicide because of recent developments.

He writes: “I have never in my life thought about suicide in my life but now is coming to my head seeing what human being are doing to their fellow human just in the name you want to bring them down by force or because you don’t like them.

“I don’t need no sympathy from anyone. People I might have need sympathy from are my late parent. But who will fight for you? Friends? Haters you won.”