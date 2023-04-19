Buhari Canvasses Due Judicial Process On Ararume, NNPL Case

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Presidency on Wednesday said President Muhammadu Buhari has taken due notice of judgment by the Federal High Court, Abuja, restoring Senator Ifeanyi Ararume as the non-executive Chairman of Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

A statement signed by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina stated that while the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister for Justice was yet to receive a formal copy of the ruling, the President affirmed that due judicial process would be followed, stressing that NNPCL has already taken steps to go on appeal.

According to the statement, the administration respects the Rule of Law, adding that nothing would be done outside it to resolve the matter.

The statement added that the President called for calm from all sides involved.

It would be recalled that Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court on Tuesday in his judgment voided the removal of Ararume by Buhari and ordered his reinstatement.

Justice Ekwo resolved all the four questions listed for determination in Ararume’s amended originating summons in his favour.