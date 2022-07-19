Buhari Commends Super Falcons Gallant Display At Women’s Nations Cup

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the gallant display of Nigeria’s Super Falcons against the Moroccan female national football team in the second Semi-finals of the African Women’s Cup of Nations.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed on Tuesday by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina.

“Although many will be disappointed with the Moroccan victory on penalties, there are many positive outcomes for the Nigerian team to take home and prepare better for the next tournament,’’ the President says.

The statement further said the President was encouraged by the doggedness, resilience and professionalism of the girls, who despite playing with two players down before a home crowd showed their quality and class.

The President believed that great things are expected from the team and like all Nigerians; he would be cheering them on at future outings.