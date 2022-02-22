Buhari ‘ll Sign Electoral Bill Soon – Femi Adesina

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Femi Adesina, the Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity has stated that President Buhari may sign the revised electoral bill today or tomorrow.

Adesina disclosed this in an interview on Sunrise Daily, a Channels Television programme on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

He said, “It could be today, it could be tomorrow; it could be anytime, but within the 30 days.

“It could be signed today; it could be signed tomorrow. In a matter of hours, not days. Hours could be 24 hours, it could be 48 hours; not days, not weeks.”

According to Adesina, the bill was sent to President Buhari nearly a month after the national assembly passed it.

African Examiner writes that the constitution allowed the president a 30-day window to either sign the bill or decline assent.

Adesina also stated that it would only be appropriate to say the president has acted against the law if he exceeds the 30-day window.