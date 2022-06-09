Buhari Presides Over Security Meeting At Villa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), is currently presiding over the National Security Council Meeting at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.

The meeting comes days after the deadly attack at St Francis Catholic Church in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

African Examiner reports that over 25 worshippers, including children, were shot dead by suspected

terrorists who opened fire on parishioners during their Sunday mass.

In attendance are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari and the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd.).

Others include Chief of Defense Staff, General Lucky Irabor; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Farouk Yahaya; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo; and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao are also in attendance.

Also in attendance are the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Usman; the Director-General of the Department of State Service, Yusuf Bichi; and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Abubakar.

Details later…