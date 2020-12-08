Buhari Says Nigeria Will Reopen Its Borders Soon

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated on Tuesday that Nigeria’s borders with other neighbouring countries in West Africa would soon be reopened.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, during the security meeting with the 36 state governors held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Buhari according to the statement disclosed that the borders were closed because the government wanted to nip in the bud the importation of weapons and drugs into the country.

He said: “Now that the message has sunk in with our neighbours, we are looking into reopening the borders as soon as possible.

“The sub-region is no longer safe, more so with the collapse of the former Libyan leader, Muammar Gaddafi’s regime and the cross-border movement of weapons and criminals.

“Governors must work with traditional rulers to boost intelligence gathering.”

