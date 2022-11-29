Buhari’s In-Law Dumps APC, Cites Reasons

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former governorship aspirant and founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State Sani Shaaban has resigned his membership of the party with immediate effect.

Shaaban, a former member of the House of Representatives, contested in the May, 25th, 2022 APC governorship primary held in Kaduna State which was won by Senator Uba Sani.

In his resignation letter which he addressed to the chairman of APC, Hanwa ward in Sabon Gari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Shaaban says APC in the state has little or no regard for human lives, social integration, and rule of law, hence his reason for leaving the party.

Speaking through the Director General of his Campaign Council, Ephraim James Shaaban, who is also an in-law to President Muhammadu Buhari, says he can no longer remain a member of the APC under the present state of affairs where the interest of the majority of common folks is little regarded.

According to him, the APC in Kaduna state has become more alienated from the masses, and rather than fostering unity, social cohesion, and integration as envisaged by the founding fathers, the party has instead, brought hardship, division, and total disregard for human lives, communal and family values.

Shaaban, however, advised the party to do soul searching with a view to returning it back to the ideals for which it was formed by the progressive minds.