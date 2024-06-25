Buni, Zulum, Fintiri Tour Pakistan To Understudy Post-Insurgency Disaster Mgmt

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, his Borno and Adamawa counterparts, Prof. Babagana Zulum and Umaru Fintiri, respectively, have toured Pakistan to understudy post-insurgency disaster management.

Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, Buni’s Director-General (DG) Press and Media Affairs, disclosed this to journalists in Damaturu on Monday.

The tour was organized by the Multi-Sectoral Crisis Recovery Project (MCRP) of the World Bank and coordinated by the North East Recovery and Stability Programme (NERSP) Programmes Management and Coordination (PMC) CELL, North East Development Commission (NEDC).

Mohammed said the tour would deepen the governors’ understanding of international best practices in crisis management, disaster resilience and urban development.

“ The visit aims to : understand best practices and solutions relevant to MCRP AF and NEDC/BAY mandates. Strengthen institutional capacity for planning, recovery, and stabilization.

“ Enhance implementation of infrastructure, services, and social cohesion. Improve planning for post-NEDC phases and Increase MDAs’ capacity to design and implement sustainable projects,” he said.

The director-general said the team had so far visited Punjab Municipal Development Fund Corporation (PMDFC, LGCD) and Punjab Planning and Development Board (PnD Board).

Mohammed said the Governors were expected to visit Punjab Disaster Management Authority, PMDFC Municipal services projects, Islamabad Disaster Risk Management Portfolio and Khyber Project for Rural Investment and Institutional Support.

He said the team would meet with Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority, UN agencies, among others, during the visit.

“ Gov. Buni will have bilateral discussions with heads of donor organisations and private sectors for resource mobilisation,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NERSP PMC Cell, is a World Bank-funded initiative supporting recovery and peace-building in the Northeast States of Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe.