CAF Declares Morocco 2025 AFCON Winners After Appeal Ruling

(AFRIAN EXAMINER) – The Confederation of African Football has officially declared the Moroccan national football team as the winners of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

This decision came after CAF’s appeal board ruled that the Senegal national football team forfeited the final match following a protest by Morocco’s football federation.

In a statement released on Tuesday, CAF said Senegal breached competition rules. As a result, the final match was awarded to Morocco with a 3–0 scoreline.

The ruling overturned an earlier decision and confirmed Morocco as the new African champions.

CAF also addressed other issues from the match, including disciplinary matters involving Moroccan player Ismaël Saibari, but maintained its decision to award the title to Morocco.

With this outcome, Morocco are officially crowned 2025 AFCON champions, while Senegal loses the title due to the rule violation.