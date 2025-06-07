Call Names of Politicians Behind Killings, Stop Blame Game, PDP Tells Alia

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has enjoined Benue State governor, Hyacinth Alia, to call the names of politicians he said are responsible for the killings in the state.

The Benue chapter of the PDP, in a statement on Saturday, said that the governor was playing a blame game concerning the killings.

The PDP was reacting to Alia’s statement in a live interview on Channels TV, where he alleged that Benue political office holders in Abuja are responsible for the insecurity in the state.

PDP, in the statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Tim Nyor, described the statement of the governor as an unnecessary distraction and also an attempt in political escapism which is counterproductive.

The stamen said: “It is important to note that Benue’s security challenges are not in isolation in Nigeria. Neighbouring states such as Plateau and Taraba face similar threats, yet their governments have shown a more responsible approach by acknowledging the security realities and taking proactive steps to address them.

“Conversely, Governor Alia’s focus has been on blame-shifting, alternating between accusing Abuja politicians, foreign invaders and other scapegoats, instead of confronting the root causes of insecurity.

“We must ask: Are attacks in Plateau, Enugu, Taraba, or elsewhere solely attributable to Abuja representatives? Or is Benue being unfairly singled out in a political witch-hunt?

“The truth remains that herdsmen attacks in Benue predate Governor Alia’s administration, just as they did during the tenures of Governors Samuel Ortom and Gabriel Suswam.”

According to the PDP, past administrations recognised the threat and as such, it was called by its name – attacks by armed herdsmen and without any blame-shifting.

“Instead of addressing the fundamental issues, the governor’s rhetoric is marred by distractions, false accusations, and propaganda.

“Benue’s security challenges must not be dismissed or sacrificed on the altar of political expediency.

“To insinuate or outrightly claim that Abuja representatives are sponsors of herdsmen terrorism is not only irresponsible but a dangerous misdiagnosis of the problem,” the statement added.

PDP added that such reckless assertions by the Alia administration will surely undermine genuine efforts to address insecurity in the state.

The statement stressed that while the governor may enjoy immunity from prosecution, he must be reminded that the Abuja politicians he maligns do not share the privilege.

“If he genuinely believes his claims, he should present comprehensive security reports to the relevant authorities for appropriate action rather than resorting to baseless propaganda.

“The PDP urges Governor Alia to abandon the politics of blame and focus on concrete, inclusive, and responsible security strategies. Genuine leadership at this critical time requires honesty, responsibility, and a unifying spirit: qualities that are vital for a leader who also bears the moral responsibility of a Reverend,” the statement added.