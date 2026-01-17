Calvin Bassey Is the Best Centre-Back at AFCON, Says Chelle

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has described Calvin Bassey as the best centre-back at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Bassey featured in all of Nigeria’s matches at the tournament in Morocco and has been one of the team’s standout performers. The 26-year-old has led the Super Eagles’ defence, which recorded three straight clean sheets during the competition.

However, Bassey will miss Nigeria’s third-place match against Egypt after picking up his second yellow card of the tournament in the semi-final loss to Morocco on penalties.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the bronze medal match, Chelle praised the Fulham defender, saying he improved with every game at the tournament.

“Every game, he was better than the last game. This AFCON, he has been crazy. He did a great job,” Chelle said.

The coach added that he has an agreement with Bassey to keep improving and expressed his desire for the defender to become one of the best in the world.

“For me, if I have to choose the best centre-back at AFCON, I will say Calvin Bassey,” he said. “We have a deal that he must improve every game, whether playing for Nigeria or Fulham. I want him to be among the best centre-backs in the world by the end of next season.”

Chelle also noted that Bassey has grown into a leader within the team, both on and off the pitch.

Nigeria will face Egypt in the third-place match on Saturday at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca. Kick-off is scheduled for 5 pm Nigerian time.