CAN Debunks Bwala’s Statement On His Meeting With Christians Leaders

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Tuesday accused presidential aide Daniel Bwala of lying concerning the outcome of his visit to the association’s headquarters in Abuja, adding that his post-meeting statement contradicted its long-standing position on the death of Christians across the country.

In a statement signed by its President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, CAN stated that it was forced to clarify “false and grossly unfair” media reports after Bwala visited the CAN Secretariat on Monday, October 20, 2025.

According to CAN, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Policy Communication had paid a visit to talk about the global reactions to comments by U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, who described the incessant killings of Christians in Nigeria as “Christian genocide.”

Bwala had informed journalists that CAN’s leadership says there was no Christian genocide in Nigeria; the church body says it was a complete lie.

“The report falsely suggested that the CAN President dismissed or downplayed the ongoing killings by describing them as a ‘so-called Christian genocide.’ That portrayal is completely false and grossly unfair,” CAN said.

According to the statement, the meeting was recorded by CAN’s media team, and at no time did Archbishop Okoh or any CAN official make use of such language.

It also disclosed that Bishop Mike Akpami, CAN’s Director of Planning, Research and Strategy, had given verified data from www.orfa.africa, which shows “consistent and targeted attacks on Christians across several regions of Africa, including Nigeria.”

Referring to the tragedy as a “so-called genocide’ trivialises the pain of countless Christians who have lost loved ones, homes, and places of worship in targeted attacks,” the statement read.

It tasked the Federal Government and security agencies to work “with urgency, fairness, and transparency” to halt the killings and also prosecute the perpetrators.