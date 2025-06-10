Women Still Come After Me Even When They Know I Was Married – Charly Boy

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular Nigerian singer and activist Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, aka Charly Boy, has stated that he took some suggestive nude pictures some 30 years ago because he knew he had a banging body.

Charly Boy also alleged that women didn’t allow him respite, even though they all knew he was married.

In a post on his X handle on Tuesday, the “nwata miss crooner” stated that he had heard stories about his late father when he was young and single.

According to him, there were rumours that women didn’t allow his father rest while he was attending Achimota College in Ghana.

He said, “There are times and seasons in everyone’s life.



“I heard stories of my beloved late father when he was single and young. He attended Achimota College in Ghana.



“Rumours had it that women no let the fine Bobo rest. He was always showing off his body ‘cos he was a gym rat too.

“30 years ago, I took some suggestive nude pictures because I knew I had a banging body, and the women no let me rest even when they all knew I was married.

“Yea! You can say, na my papa born me.”