Canada Denies Nigerian Military Chiefs Visa As NSA Says Canada “Can Go To Hell”

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, has berated the Canadian government for its decision not to give visas to Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, and other top military officers.

Ribadu, while speaking on Thursday during the maiden annual lecture of the National Association of the Institute for Security Studies in Abuja, described the refusal of Canada to grant the security chiefs visa as “disrespectful” saying that Canada “can go to hell.”

The reaction of Ribadu is coming after Gen Musa disclosed how he and some senior military officers were refused entry into Canada for an official engagement.

According to the CDS, the delegation had been invited to an event in honour of war veterans but was left stranded after the embassy refused some of its members visa.

Musa said: “Every disappointment is a blessing.

“Yesterday, I was meant to be in Canada for an event to honour our veterans—those injured in battle. We were invited along with our team, but while half of us got visas, the other half was denied. It’s very disappointing.

“This is a reminder that we must stand on our own, stand strong as a nation, and refuse to be taken for granted,” he added.

Reacting to the development, Ribadu heaped praises on the CDS for publicly talking about the issue, adding that Nigeria must focus on building its own strength instead of seeking validation from foreign nations.

“Thank you for the courage to say Canada denied you visas. They can go to hell,” Ribadu declared.

“Even though it’s painful and disrespectful, we are peaceful, we are strong, and I agree with you—it is time to fix our country. This is yet another reason we must work hard to make Nigeria work.”