Carragher: AFCON Needs More Respect – Rio Ferdinand

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Manchester United defender, Rio Ferdinand has said the Africa Cup Of Nations(AFCON) needs to be given the same prestige as the likes of the World Cup and other major trophy tournament

”It should be respected more than it is but what I would say is the lack of resources put into it.. the narrative from the media that comes out is that it is a Mickey Mouse tournament,” Ferdinand said during a podcast on Monday.

The 46-year-old’s comments come after fellow Englishman and pundit, Jamie Carragher speaking after Liverpool‘s 2-0 victory over Manchester City on Sunday, felt that Mohamed Salah playing in AFCON was a drawback in his becoming the best player in the world.

According to the Confederation of African Football (CAF), the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) shattered viewership records, reaching a total of 2.2 billion viewers worldwide

This surpassed the viewership of the Super Bowl in the United States, which averaged 123.4 million viewers that same year, a 1.8 billion gap.

The competition also saw a significant increase in digital engagement, with 2.1 billion digital interactions, 3.1 billion TikTok video views, and 12.5 million Instagram views.

Despite these impressive statistics, the six-time Premier League winner said such statements are due to ignorance as the cup competition has not gained the recognition it deserves even though it has provided players that have thrived in Europe.

”That comment is representative of the majority of the people out there, I don’t think that is right, that is ignorant. That is kind of a full process because of the Africa Cup of Nations.If you go to Abedi Pele, Didier Drogba, Samuel Eto’o all these players Riyad Mahrez, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, we have to win this, it is a demand in their country to win this ”

”Yes, it doesn’t get back resources-wise like the Euros etc but that doesn’t mean you have to devalue it. It is a continent of huge power, a continent that contributes to European football, immensely; like the number of players in Europe and winning things from the African continent is a ridiculous number,” he said.

Ferdinand stated that the football regulatory body, FIFA has a big role to play in changing this narrative and placing the cup competition alongside the Euros and COPA America

”I understand what Jamie is saying but I don’t agree with it and it is not right the majority of people out there think so and I think that federations like FIFA need to implement a language around the AFCON that actually equals the Euris and COPA America that is the point.”

Jamie was trying to say; well I think he is right in what he is saying because that is what happens; If Mo Salah wins the Africa Cup of Nations that would have no bearing on anyone’s voting when they vote for the Ballon d Ór and that is wrong; that was what he was saying one part of his argument was.

Salah has yet to lift the African continental title but has twice been a runner-up doing so in 2017 and 2021.

”If Mane finished second in 2022, that has no bearing on anyone’s vote, in the captains, media and all the managers; I don’t think they would go (oh before I make an adjustment on who made the top three, where did Mo Salah finish in the Africa Cup of Nations).”

”I didn’t think anyone asks that question and that is wrong, that is where it needs to be changed and I think that is where the language, the media, and FIFA need to start punching that home that the Africa Nations Cup need to be taken seriously as the COPA America and the Euros”