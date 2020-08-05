Oyo Approves N59.7 Million As Take off Grants For Amotekun Operations

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Oyo State Government has approved N59.78 million as grant for the take-off of the State Security Network Agency, codenamed ‘Operation Amotekun’.

This is contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun in Ibadan.

The statement indicated that the approval was given during the state’s 19th virtual executive council meeting, on Tuesday.

It said the grants was for the procurement of 3,000 units of uniform, combat boots, lanyard, baseball hats, security belts and worsted socks.

The money would also cover the production of logo for the personnel, to serve as identity and distinguish them from other security agencies in the state.

It added that the council also approved N75.87 million to provide necessary equipments for the re-accreditation of Adeoyo Maternity Centre, Yemetu, in Ibadan, as a full fledged teaching hospital.

The statement explained that the accreditation initially given to the hospital was withdrawn for failure to have necessary equipment in place.

It said the council gave approval for the grant in conformity with the administration’s passion to revitalise the health sector in the state.

The statement said the hospital would, henceforth, serve as residency training and gynaecology centre to add value to the iconic health institution and improve the image of the state.

“In pursuant of this lofty goal, the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria has visited Adeoyo Maternity Teaching Hospital and has notified the state government of its intention to re-accredit the hospital.

“The equipment to be procured include six hydraulic delivery beds, two theatre electronic/automatic tables, one laparoscope and one hysteroscope.

“Others are one colposcope, two CTG, two ultrasound, four Angle Poise Lamps and one anaesthetic machine,” it said.

According to the statement, the facility would be ready for re-accreditation before the end of the year.

