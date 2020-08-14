Edo Guber: Bode George Attacks Fayose For Saying Obaseki Will Lose Re-election

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Chief Bode George, a former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has berated former Ekiti governor, Ayodele Fayose, for saying that Governor Godwin Obaseki will lose the forthcoming governorship election in Edo State.

African Examiner recalls that the former Ekiti governor had appeared on Plustv Africa, saying that it will be difficult for Governor Obaseki to win the upcoming election in the state despite being a member of the PDP.

Reacting, Bode George in a statement stated that Fayose was on his own, saying that it is antithetical for a committed party member to say such as he had once benefited from the party.

He said: “I am countering such remarks by telling the people of Edo State that we, members of the PDP, in the South-West are in support of Obaseki.

“We pray for him and we will work and support him to win the election.

“I and the PDP in the South-West dissociate ourselves from Fayose’s statement. He is on his own because we do not know where that is coming from.”

However, Fayose has enjoined Bode George to retire from politics and go get a rest as he was bent on reading different meanings to his comments concerning the Edo election for cheap political gains.