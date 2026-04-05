Chieftaincy Titles Preserve Traditional Practices, Customs Says Anambra Monarch Igwe Ugboma

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The traditional ruler of Ossamalla Community in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State, Patrick Sule Ugboma, has stressed the importance of conferment of Chieftaincy Titles on indigent citizens of the locality who deserves it, saying such recognition help to preserve traditional practices, customs, and values of the locality.

He said such honour equally helps in ensuring continuation for future generations of “our community.”

Igwe Ugboma, stated this on Saturday when he rekindled hope, joy and happiness in the community as he bestowed chieftaincy titles on his subjects as prestigious recognitions of their personal achievements.

Our correspondent reports that the event which attracted dignitaries from various parts of the state and country, added colour to the 2026 Easter celebration in area.

According to the Monarch, “Chieftaincy titles help preserve traditional practices, customs, and values, ensuring continuation for future generations of our community, Ossamalla”..

He noted that it was a double celebration in the Community because Adherence to Liturgical calender, April 4, 2026 was unique to Christians all over the world, being Holy Saturday, a close of the season of lent and penance as well as the beginning of paschal time which was one of rejoicing.

For the natives, it was a moment of massive celebration as the chieftaincy titles ceremony by Igwe Ugboma, added colour to the Easter season, culturally.

Igwe Ugboma “rekindled hope, joy and happiness in the community by bestowing chieftaincy titles on his subjects as prestigious recognitions of their personal achievements.” said an indigent citizen.

Speaking with newsmen at the event, the royal father explained that the chieftaincy titles serve as a pillar of traditional leadership, cultural identity, and social hierarchy.

“These titles facilitate community development, reinforce morals, honour outstanding individuals, and connect them to ancestral heritage.”

“In Igbo culture, a chieftaincy title is not just a mark of wealth or status; it is a call to service, character, and responsibility” he noted

“Those who received chieftaincy titles were carefully selected from each of the quarters in the community based on their demonstration of exceptional leadership, contribution to community development. It is to ensure that hard work is recognized.

Igwe Ugboma, a philanthropist of international pedigree, also spoke on cultural preservation and social cohesion, decrying that until recently, history was removed from the country’s school curriculum.

“No person that is on this earth that doesn’t have history. And now that they have returned it, I think we are going in the right direction because history is how the people had lived and what happened during their lifetime.

“I give kudos to the government that returned history to the schools and that’s why I like the Binis and Yorubas, they don’t joke with their history”, Monarch added.

Igwe Ugboma also used the opportunity to call on his people to love one another, urging them to emulate Jesus Christ and his teachings.

It was observed that the process of taking titles by the recipients at the event involved elaborate ceremonies featuring traditional attire, music, and masquerades, which many believe promote unity and preserve the community tradition.