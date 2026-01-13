Chimamanda Adichie Serves Legal Notice On Euracare Over Son’s Death

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Award-winning author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has served Euracare Hospital, Lagos, with a legal notice alleging that medical negligence and professional misconduct led to the death of her 21-month-old son, Nkanu Nnamdi.

Nkanu, one of Adichie’s twin sons, died on January 7, 2026, following complications arising during a series of preparatory medical procedures at the hospital.

In the legal notice dated January 10, Adichie’s lawyers contend that the attending anaesthesiologist and other medical personnel at Euracare breached their duty of care to the child.

According to the notice, Nkanu was referred to Euracare on January 6 from Atlantis Pediatric Hospital for urgent procedures required ahead of a planned emergency medical evacuation to the United States. The procedures included an echocardiogram, a brain MRI, insertion of a peripherally inserted central catheter (PICC line), and a lumbar puncture.

The document states that intravenous sedation was administered using propofol and that a specialist medical team at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore was already on standby to receive the child.

The notice further alleges that while the child was being transported from the MRI suite to the cardiac catheterisation laboratory under sedation, he suffered sudden and severe complications that ultimately resulted in his death the following day.

“Our clients inform us that these procedures were required as part of the preparatory process for the child’s transfer and medical evacuation to the United States, where a specialist team at Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, was already on standby to receive him,” the notice reads in part.

“It is our further brief that sedation was administered on the child at your facility using propofol. During transport to the cath lab following the MRI procedure under intravenous sedation, the child suffered sudden and severe complications, culminating in his untimely death on the 7th of January, 2026.”

The legal representatives outlined several alleged lapses in care, including claims that the child was transferred between clinical areas without strict adherence to essential patient-safety protocols. The concerns raised include possible inappropriate propofol dosing, inadequate airway protection, lack of continuous monitoring, and movement without supplemental oxygen, appropriate equipment, or sufficient medical personnel.

Adichie’s lawyers have demanded that Euracare Hospital provide, within seven days, certified copies of all medical records related to the child’s care. These include admission notes, anaesthetic and drug administration charts, monitoring logs, procedural and ICU records, as well as the identities of all medical staff involved.

The hospital has also been directed to preserve all relevant evidence, including CCTV footage, electronic monitoring data, pharmacy records, and internal communications. The notice warns that failure to comply or any destruction of evidence would prompt legal action and the pursuit of all available judicial remedies.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government has ordered an investigation into the allegations.