Cholera Death Toll Hits 103 As Nigeria Records Over 3,000 Cases

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Cholera outbreak in Nigeria has claimed at least 103 lives, while over 3,000 suspected cases have been recorded.

The Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), Jide Idris, confirmed the figures at a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday.

He added that the outbreak has now been recorded across 187 local government areas in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to the NCDC boss, the top six states contributing about 83 percent of infections are Lagos, Bayelsa, Abia, Ebonyi, Katsina and Zamfara.

He attributed the infections to the incessant flooding recorded in some states across the country, consumption of contaminated food and water as well as open defecation.

He advised Nigerians to practice proper hygiene and be cautious of epidemiological diseases on the rise during the rainy season.