Christmas: Show Love To Your Neighbors, Atiku Tells Nigerians

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria Saturday, December 25th, 2021





(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Vice President, Abubakar Atiku, on Saturday enjoined Nigerians to extend love to their neighbours.

Atiku disclosed this in his Christmas message which he uploaded across his social media platforms.

Speaking on the essence of the celebration, the former Presidential aspirant stated that Nigerians should trust God for a better tomorrow.



He said, “Christmas is a time of love, therefore, I call on all Nigerians to emulate the essence of this season and unite for the greater good of our dear country.

“We should continue to extend hands of love and fellowship to our neighbours and live as one big family, irrespective of our social, political and religious leanings and continue to trust God for a better tomorrow and a greater country.”

