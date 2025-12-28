Church Leader Praises “Most Peaceful Christmas in Years” For Nigeria

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Church leaders in Nigeria say this year’s Christmas was the most peaceful in recent memory.

Archbishop Daniel Okoh, head of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), said no major attacks on churches were reported over the holiday.

“For the first time in many years, we were not woken up by a midnight phone call saying a church was attacked,” Okoh stated on Friday. He met with President Bola Tinubu in Lagos and credited the government’s security efforts for the calm.

The Christmas period has often been marred by violence. Last year, attacks in Benue state killed at least 11 Christians. Similar assaults happened in Kaduna state in 2022.

This year, the quiet came as Nigerian authorities worked with the United States on a military strike. On Christmas Day, U.S. forces bombed camps linked to the ISIS group in Sokoto state. Nigeria provided intelligence for the operation.

Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar said Nigeria works with all partners to fight terrorism, regardless of the victims’ religion.

While calling the peaceful holiday a positive sign, Archbishop Okoh acknowledged that more work is needed to ensure lasting safety across the country.