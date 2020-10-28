Civil Defence Sacks Officer For Looting COVID-19 Palliatives

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has sacked Illiya Ibrahim, corps assistant, for participating in the looting of a warehouse in the federal capital territory (FCT).

African Examiner recalls that a mob attacked a warehouse at Gwagwalada area council of Abuja on Monday taking away food items according to reports, the warehouse is reported to be owned by the agricultural and rural development secretariat of the FCT administration.

Hoodlums took away bags of grains, including rice and cartons of noodles and spaghetti from the facility and Ibrahim in a video that went viral was seen on video with his uniform taking a carton and three bags of rice.

Reacting to this development on Tuesday, NSCDC spokesman, Ekunola Gbenga, stated that the commandant-general, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, has approved the recommendation of a disciplinary committee for the dismissal of the officer.

According to Gbenga, the officer was charged under the public service rule which is connected to “unbecoming conduct of officers”.

“This disciplinary measure was taken after a series of investigations and deliberations by the junior disciplinary committee and recommendations were made to the management,” he said.

“The CG appreciates officers and men of the corps including members of the public for providing useful information that has continued to assist the corps in identifying unfit individuals within the ranks for appropriate action.

“He tasked the personnel to remain committed, resolute and firm in the discharge of their duties.”

