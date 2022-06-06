Coalition Of Enugu Civil Societies Expresses Confidence On Minister’s Intervention At FNHE

… Says Medical Director Still Unrepentant.

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Coalition of Civil Society organizations (CSOs) in Enugu State, South- East Nigeria, has expressed confidence on the steps being taken so far by the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olubumi Mamora, towards restoring sanity at the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital Enugu, (FNHE), just as they alleged that despite his efforts, the Medical Director of the facility, Dr. Monday Igwe has remained unrepentant.

The group in a press statement made available to African Examiner on Sunday signed by its leader, Comrade Igboke Onyebuchi, expressed worry that despite the Minister’s intervention, the Director has refused to obey the instruction of a panel set up by Mamora.

The document read thus: “We are observing closely the process and steps taken in restoring sanity and due process at the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Enugu (FNHE) following the recent petition made by the group against the Medical Director (MD) of the hospital Dr Monday Igwe, who allegedly scuttled due process and is running the federal establishment as a family business.

It would be recalled that the said petition was addressed to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Minister of State for Health, and “dated 12th May 2022 at a press briefing by Coalition of Civil Society Organisations in Enugu, who have been observing independently the activities of Monday Igwe led administration in the hospital.

“The efforts of the Minister is so far satisfactory and we encourage him to ensure compliance with all agreed measures already put in place by his team in bringing lasting peace and transparency in the hospital.

“However, we wish to state that despite the gallant moves by the minister to restore peace in the facility, the Medical Director, Dr. Monday Igwe has remained unrepentant.

“He has refused to implement the instruction of the panelists to reinstate the staff that he displaced with his wife boasting that one Dr Salawudin, the Head of Hospital Services in the ministry will help him frustrate the panel so that their report will not see the light of the day.

According to the group, “We humbly urge you to exclude the Dr. Salawudin from the Investigation Panel in view of his friendship with the MD which will compromise his stand on the issue.

“Furthermore, Dr Monday Igwe has continued to issue queries and interdiction to the staff that wrote to the ministry.

“We humbly pray that you use your good offices to curb the administrative excesses of the MD to ensure the excellent work you started is seen to a fruitful completion.