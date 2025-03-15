Woman Dies After Jumping Off Third Mainland Bridge

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A yet-to-be-identified woman has given up the ghost after she jumped off the Third Mainland Bridge into the Lagos lagoon.

The police spokesperson in the state, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this on Friday.

Hundeyin stated that the incident happened on Thursday and she was confirmed dead by a team of doctors.

“On 13/3/2025 at about 1600hrs, at about 1500hrs of the same date, an unidentified lady, whose name is yet unknown, reportedly jumped from Third Mainland Bridge into the water at UNILAG waterfront,” Hundeyin stated.

“She was recovered at the University of Lagos shore-slip-way by a team of marine police attached there.

“She was confirmed dead by a team of UNILAG medical doctors in the presence of a police team from Sabo division.

”The body has been evacuated to I.D.H INFECTIOUS Disease Hospital Mortuary, Yaba, Lagos, for preservation.”