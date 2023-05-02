Confab For Black Women In Corporate America Kicks Off May 18

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – This year’s edition of retreat and leadership development conference for Black women in corporate America has been scheduled to hold from May 18 to 21.

The event which is dubbed, “Black Woman Leading LIVE!”, will be held in Clearwater Beach, FL at the Sheraton Sand Key Resort.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Knights Consulting LLC, Laura Knights disclosed this in a statement made available to the media.

Knights, who is hosting the event said it will serve as an extension of the Black Woman Leading® initiative, an evidence-based leadership development programme and podcast.

The initiative helps Black women leaders to develop their skills to advance in the workplace, strengthen professional relationships, and develop healthy coping skills to enhance mental wellness.

It is a research-backed initiative that offers leadership development programming, a podcast, and an annual conference for Black women professionals. It is an initiative of Knights Consulting LLC

The Black Woman Leading framework is guided by three core pillars which include, leadership and career development; mental wellness and self-care; and relationship management in the workplace; with an ultimate aim to help Black women learn, heal, and grow in their leadership capacity.

Designed by Black women for Black women, the Black Woman Leading LIVE! intimate retreat + conference will provide a deep-dive into the heart work and head work needed for attendees to walk boldly into their next level.

Event activities will include leadership workshops, panel sessions, wellness breaks, laser coaching opportunities, networking opportunities, and real-time workplace strategy with outcomes and practical action steps that can be integrated into a career development plan. This conference is appropriate for emerging, mid-career, and senior leaders.

Speaking further on the essence of the initiative Knights said: “True to our cultural roots; we believe there is much learning, growth, and healing to be gained by connecting and sharing wisdom across our community.

“While some sessions will apply to the full life-cycle of the Black woman’s career journey, we will also have breakout moments for focused conversations by career level so that everyone gets what they need in this space. We are anticipating a truly transformative experience for all that attend”.