Council Destroys 82 Illegal Refining Sites In Rivers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chairman of Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers Mr Hope Ikiriko, said no fewer than 82 illegal crude oil refineries across communities within the area have been destroyed.

Ikiriko, in a statement released in Port Harcourt by Mr Madu Madueke, the Press Secretary of the council, said the destruction was carried out by the local government, in collaboration with security agencies.

The raid on the illegal refineries followed Governor Nyesom Wike’s order to the 23 local government areas chairmen in the state to identify and destroy all illegal crude oil bunkering and artisanal refining sites in their areas.

The Ahoada West counciCouncil destroys 82 illegal refining sitesl chairman said the local government embarked on the raid with a view to eradicating crude oil theft in the area.

“During the exercise, 19 illegal refining points were destroyed in Idu-Ekpeye and three in Ebrass communities while drilling machines and other local equipment used for the illegal crude trade were impounded.

The council chairman restated his commitment to sustaining the fight against the illicit trade until sanity was restored to the area now bedevilled by poor air quality.