Court Adjourns Natasha’s Suit Against Senate To March 25

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Justice Obiora Egwatu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has adjourned the suit filed by the Senator Representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, to March 25, 2025.

Senator Natasha had approached the Federal High Court, seeking an Order restraining the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges of the Senate from investigating her.

The Court subsequently grant the order last week but the Senate on Thursday suspended the Senator for six months after it considered the report of the Committee.

At the day’s proceeding, counsels for the first, Second and third defendants told the court that they had not been served.

Counsel for Natasha, Michael Numa, (SAN), informed the court that all parties had been served, adding that affidavits of service were before the court.

After going through the affidavits of service before court, Justice Egwatu confirmed service of all processes on all defendants.

At this point, counsel for the third defendant, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Kehinde Ogunwumiju, prayed the court for an adjournment for all processes to be harmonised.

Other counsels supported the move, stressing that this will facilitate accelerated hearing at the next adjourned date.

In his ruling, Justice Egwatu therefore, adjourned the matter to March 25, 2025 and ordered that all the relevant processes should be served on parties before the adjourned date.

The Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Peter Nwaebonyi, who was present in court, said legal services were very important. He added that it was only when parties were properly served that they would be able to study the matter and respond accordingly.

He pointed out that it was strange for the court to interfere in the affairs of the Senate as the upper chamber only answered the call of the court for being a responsible and law-abiding institution.