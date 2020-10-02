Court Bars Ugwuanyi From Investigating Land Dispute in Enugu Community

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Administrative panel of inquiry set up by the governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi led government to wade into the protracted land dispute in Ugwuaji Community in Enugu South- Council area has suffered a major setback, as a High Court sitting in Enugu, restrained Panel from going ahead with the assignment.

African Examiner reports that the respondents include the six members of the panel namely, James Ikeyi, Godwin Ugwoke, Prof. Daniel Nwachukwu, Godwin Ishiwu, Chudi Ozokolo and Robinson Odo being the first to sixth respondents.

Ruling on a motion exparte, in Suit No E\464M\2020, filed by the applicants, Paul Anike and Chinenye Maduekwe for themselves and on behalf of the people of Ogui Nike and Umunevo Ogui Nike communities, Justice Cyprian Aja, ordered the respondents to stay actions relating to the issue of ownership and or boundaries of the disputed land between Ogui Nike community and Ugwuaji community.

He equally granted an order of substituted service of the originating processes and other processes on the first to sixth respondents by pasting the same at the front door of the entrance of the venue of their sitting at Abuja Building, Government House, Enugu.

The court further granted an order for substituted service of the originating process and other processes on the state governor through the office of the Attorney General of the state.

Justice Aja, adjourned the case until October 12th, 2020 for hearing in the motion on notice

The applicants through their counsel, A.C. Anaenugwu, a senior Advocate of Nigeria SAN, approached the court to challenge the setting up of the panel by the state government.

Anaenugwu argued that the motion was brought pursuant to Order 40, Rule 3(1) and (2) of the High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules 2006, Section 72 of the Administrative Law, Cap. 6 Revised Law of Enugu State.

It would be recalled that Secretary to the Enugu State Government, SSG Professor Simon Ortuanya, had on September 3rd, inaugurated the administrative Panel of Inquiry, but the applicants picked holes on the move on the grounds that the issues pertaining to the terms of reference of the panel were already before the a court of competent jurisdiction.

