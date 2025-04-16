W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Court Remands Housewife Over Husband’s Death

Posted by Featured, Latest Headlines, News Across Nigeria Wednesday, April 16th, 2025

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) –  An Iyaganku  Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan , on Wednesday ordered that a 27 – year-old housewife, Rukayat Sodiq shoule be remanded in Agodi correctional  facility over the alleged murder of her husband.

The Magistrate, Mrs T. G. Daodu, who did not take Sodiq’s plea for want in jurisdiction, ordered her remand, pending legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The magistrate  adjourned the matter until May 22, for mention. They charged Sodiq with murder.

The prosecution counsel, Insp  Iyabo Oladoyin,  alleged that Sodiq on March 27, at about 6:30p.m at Akinrinmisi area, Amuloko, Ibadan, caused the death of her husband, Abiodun  Ibironke, 64.

Oladoyin said  Sodiq hit the victim with a stick  on his head during an altercation.

This, the police said, led to Ibironke’s death.

She said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 316 and is punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000. 

NAN

