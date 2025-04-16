Court Remands Housewife Over Husband’s Death

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan , on Wednesday ordered that a 27 – year-old housewife, Rukayat Sodiq shoule be remanded in Agodi correctional facility over the alleged murder of her husband.

The Magistrate, Mrs T. G. Daodu, who did not take Sodiq’s plea for want in jurisdiction, ordered her remand, pending legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The magistrate adjourned the matter until May 22, for mention. They charged Sodiq with murder.

The prosecution counsel, Insp Iyabo Oladoyin, alleged that Sodiq on March 27, at about 6:30p.m at Akinrinmisi area, Amuloko, Ibadan, caused the death of her husband, Abiodun Ibironke, 64.

Oladoyin said Sodiq hit the victim with a stick on his head during an altercation.

This, the police said, led to Ibironke’s death.

She said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 316 and is punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.

NAN