Court Remands Pastor, Others Over Alleged Rape

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Makurdi Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, ordered the remand of a 34-year-old Pastor, Kelvin Imo at the Correctional Centre, Makurdi for allegedly raping a church member.

Imo, who resides at No. 5, Gboko Road, Makurdi was charged with rape.

However, the Chief Magistrate, Mr Kevin Mbanongun, did not take his plea for lack of jurisdiction over the matter.

Mbanongun adjourned the matter until Oct. 8, for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Friday Kanshio, told the court that the case was received at the State CID, Makurdi on Sept. 2, through a petition written by the victim against the pastor.

Kanshio said the complainant had stated in the petition that she went to a Living Faith Church branch, opposite Coca-cola Camp, Km 5 Gboko Road, Makurdi on April 22, to see the accused who was her pastor for prayer and counseling.

She said that after praying for her, the pastor used a handkerchief to wipe her face and she lost strength as a result.

The complainant said that the pastor overpowered her because she could not struggle and he forcefully had carnal knowledge of her inside the church without her consent.

Kanshio said that the pastor was arrested during a police investigation for committing the offence.

He added that the offence contravened Section 284 of the Penal Code Laws of Benue, 2004. (NAN)