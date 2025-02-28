Court To Hear Obasa’s Alleged Wrongful Removal Suit March 7

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The suit filed by the former speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, challenging his removal as speaker, on Friday resumed before an Ikeja High Court.

The respondents in the suit are members of the state assembly and the current speaker, Mojisola Meranda.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Obasa was impeached on Jan. 13, following allegations of gross misconduct and abuse of office, and the deputy, Meranda, was elected as his successor.

When the case was called on Friday, several Senior Advocates of Nigeria appeared for the plaintiff and the respondents.

NAN reports that Mr Afolabi Fashanu (SAN), appeared for Obasa, while Mr Femi Falana (SAN), Mr Muiz Banire (SAN) and a team of other lawyers represented 34 lawmakers.

Also, Mr Olu Daramola (SAN) and Mr Dada Awosika (SAN) represented other members of the house seeking to be joined in the suit.

Equally, Mr Tayo Oyetibo (SAN) led Mrs Bimbo Akeredolu (SAN) and other lawyers to represent Meranda, the new speaker.

NAN reports that there was a mild drama over who would represent members of the state assembly.

Falana initially announced his appearance for the assembly members but another counsel, Mr Abang Mkpandiok told the court he was also representing the assembly members.

Mkpandiok said he was briefed on Thursday night by the assembly members and had filed a motion for change of counsel in the morning.

He said that the choice of counsel was a fundamental right and urged the court to take his application first.

Falana, in his objection, told the court that he had not been served and remained the counsel on record for the assembly members.

Oyetibo also confirmed to the court that he had not been served with the application.

Mkpandiok then elected to serve the application in court.

After looking through the court’s records, Justice Yetunde Pinheiro, stated that the application for change of counsel was not ripe for hearing.

She held, “The application for accelerated hearing will not be taken today”.

Pinheiro, in her short ruling, also ordered that all members of the Lagos House of Assembly be joined as parties in the suit.

The judge adjourned until March 7 for hearing of the pending preliminary objections.

NAN reports that in an application dated Feb.12, Obasa had alleged that he was unlawfully removed from his position on Jan. 13 by 36 lawmakers, while he was abroad.

Some members of the house who were not initially listed as defendants, filed their applications seeking to be joined as parties.(NAN)