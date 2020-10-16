COVID-19: WaterAid Donates Hand Washing Facilities To Enugu Schools

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As part of its contribution towards assisting Enugu state in preventing the dreaded Coronavirous pandemic as well as promote hand washing in schools within the state, WaterAid Nigeria, has donated dozens of hand washing station facilities to the state government .

The organization, which is synonymous with the promotion of water and Sanitation hygiene (WASH), across Nigeria and elsewhere, handed over the items to the Enugu state government Thursday, on the occasion of the commemoration of the 2020 Global Hand washing day, with the them: “Hand Hygiene For All”

According to WaterAid, which executed the procurement of the facilities via one of its partners in the state, South Saharan Social Development Organization (SSDO), the items will be distributed among various schools in the state, particularly those that are in dare need of them.

Receiving the items numbering one hundred in all alongside Chairman of Enugu state Universal Basic Education Board (ENSUBEB), Chief Ikeje Asogwa, on behalf of the state government, Special Adviser to Enugu state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, on Water Resources, Mr. Anthony Dubem Onyia (Jnr), expressed appreciation to the organization for the kind gesture.

The governor’s aide, stressed the need for proper hygiene culture among the people, noting that the “global hand washing day is an annual event designed to raise awareness on importance of hand washing with soap, which is one of simplest way of preventing the spread of diseases and ensure a healthy individuals

According to him, every year, more than “60,000 children of 5 years and below die from sanitation and hygiene related diseases, which is preventable and avoidable, if only they wash their hands at critical times like, before preparing food, before eating, before feeding a child , before and after using the toilets, after touching pet animals” among others.

“Not withstanding their previous donation of 10 giant contactless hand washing stations sited at all our isolation centres, some markets, and parks, WaterAid has done it again, thanking the organization for its continuous support to the state.

In a brief speech, on behalf Country Director of WaterAid Nigeria, Evelyn Mere, the State Programme Lead- Enugu, Mr. Terkimbi Tom, said the organization is committed in promoting WASH in the state and elsewhere, adding that hand washing stations will go a long way in preventing the spread of diseases in schools in the state.

He noted that investigation has revealed that most schools in the state do not have hand washing facilities even in the during this era of dreaded Covid 19 pandemic, assuring that WaterAid, would continue to support selected states in Nigeria on issue of WASH,

Executive Director of SSDO, Dr. Stanley Ilechukwu, had earlier urged ENSUBEB leadership , to ensure that the items is distributed equitably among the schools.

