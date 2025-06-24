Trump Announces Iran-Israel Ceasefire; Iran Cautious

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that Iran and Israel have agreed to a ceasefire after close to two weeks of violent conflict between the two countries.

Trump took to his Truth Social on Monday evening to announce that both countries had agreed to a “complete and total ceasefire”.

According to him, the ceasefire agreement is expected to take effect at 12 midnight local time but both Iran and Israel are yet to confirm any definite ceasefire agreement.

However, Iran said its military operations “to punish Israel for its aggression continued until the very last minute, at 4am.”

Trump wrote: “Congratulations to everyone! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a complete and total ceasefire”.

Trump said the ceasefire will begin “in approximately six hours from now” after each country has “wound down” their military operations and “the war will be considered ended”.

Trump announced that “officially, Iran will start the ceasefire and, upon the 12th hour, Israel will start the ceasefire”.

He added that “by the 24th hour, an official end to the 12 day war will be saluted by the world”.

The U.S. leader congratulated both countries for the courage to end the disastrous conflict.

“During each ceasefire, the other side will remain peaceful and respectful,” Trump wrote.

“On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both countries.

“Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, “the 12 day war”.”

He stressed that the war could have destroyed the Middle East if allowed to persist.

“This is a War that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn’t, and never will!

“God bless Israel, God bless Iran, God bless the Middle East, God bless the United States of America, and God bless the world!” Trump concluded.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Araghchi, in his response, said, “As of now, there is NO “agreement” on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations.

“However, provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4 am Tehran time, we have no intention to continue our response afterwards.” (NAN)