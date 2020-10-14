Criminals Have Hijacked #ENDSARS Protests, Says Gov Bello

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state says that criminals have hijacked the peaceful #EndSARS protests against police brutality and he enjoined the youths to stop the demonstrations and look for other forms of dissent.

Bello disclosed this when he addressed a broadcast in Lokoja saying that criminal “elements” are in “pursuit of nefarious intent which have no nexus with your noble objectives.”

“We are now concerned that what has been a generally peaceful citizens’ protest is now threatening to dissolve into mindless attacks on government facilities and running battles with the police,” the governor said.

“Greatest and ever gallant Nigerian youths, from what we saw yesterday, the ranks of genuine protesters have been infiltrated by criminal elements armed with dangerous weapons.

“Not only that but they are acting in pursuit of nefarious intent which have no nexus with your noble objectives. I hold the opinion that you have won a battle, and I must now urge you not to lose the war. Protesters have a tangible and moral victory in the bag, and it is wisdom to safeguard it.

“It is now time to step back and explore other forms of dissent which will not provide crowd cover for persons and agenda which you obviously do not endorse.

“The nation’s leadership must also be accorded some time and breathing space to push through on promises of change.”

