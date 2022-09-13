Daughter Of Late Famous African American Actor, Mike Evan Empowers Kids In Uganda

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Carlena Evans, the daughter of famous late African American Actor/Writer, Mike Evans is currently putting smiles on the faces of children in Uganda, East Africa.

Her late father, Evans was an actor best known for playing Lionel Jefferson on the 1970s sitcom “All in the Family” and its popular spinoff “The Jeffersons”. He, along with Eric Monte, also created and wrote for “Good Times”, one of the first sitcoms to feature a primarily black cast.

Similar to a modern-day Robin Hood, Carlena has created an organization called Kidsplosion, which is focused on helping children reach their full potential. She Evans will offer the programs in privileged communities and use those profits to provide the same experience in less privileged communities.

Kidsplosion USA is focused on helping children discover, develop and display their dreams and talents. Now, Kidsplosion has a location in Uganda providing children a space to create and dream.

Carlena said only 17 percent of children in Uganda go to secondary school because they can’t afford it, adding that an even smaller percentage of those children are girls.

“It’s important for boys and girls to be able to afford education. Without education, their talent can not go so far”, she said.

The organization is intentional in serving and empowering children. Notably, its founder is passionate about raising money to provide education for these students and provides opportunities for student sponsorship through Kidsplosion.

In addition, Kidsplosion instills the idea that anything is possible and encourages youth to pursue their dreams. It also offers a variety of events, summer camps and after school programs for children and teenagers worldwide.

To learn more about Kidsplosion and its offerings, please visit KidsplosionUSA.com and those who wish to sponsor a student in Uganda, can please visit https://kidsplosionusa.com/kps-uganda

Carlena is visionary with extraordinary purpose, she is a vessel whose task is to ensure that every child and teen on the planet realizes their worth, potential, and abilities as early as possible.

Despite Evans’ infinite successes, she never fails to acknowledge, “Kidsplosion is GOD’S vision and I am honored to be used”.

She possesses an incomparable desire for youth and adults alike to realize that nothing is impossible! Gifted with a heart of gold, her genuine efforts are unparalleled in her advocacy for children, students, women, and mothers everywhere.

Enriched with an amazing scholastic and professional resume, she graduated Magna Cum Laude with a B.A. in Communication, and a minor in English, from Cheyney University. Unrelenting in her work ethic, she continued her matriculation through post-secondary education and was awarded her Master of Education (M.Ed) from University of Pittsburgh in the spring of 2010. She accomplished this feat all while defying the odds of being a single parent.