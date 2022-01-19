D’Banj, Simi Speak On New Roles As Nigerian Idol Judges

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – I’ve always loved the idea of being a judge and I think it’s a fun thing to do,” were the words of songstress, Simi, who is excited over her new role as a judge of the sixth edition of Nigerian Idol.

Continuing, the ‘Duduke’ singer said, “ I plan to be very honest and have fun and hopefully gain inspiration from those that come on the show.”

Already, the new roles as new judges of talent cum reality TV show Nigerian Idol have been described as exciting and fun by D’Banj and Simi. The two replace Seyi Shay and DJ Sose.

D’banj expressed his excitement saying, “I was out of the country when I found out that I was going to be a judge for this season of Nigerian Idol and I couldn’t contain my excitement.”

On what he’s bringing on the show as a new judge, the Kokomaster said, “I’m coming in with my own strategy so viewers should expect a bang.”

In the same vein, popular radio and TV personality, IK Osakioduwa, will be returning as the show’s host for the seventh season alongside Obi Asika.

Speaking on the introduction of new judges for the new season, Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr. Busola Tejumola said: “We could not think of a better trio to be the season’s judges than Obi Asika, D’banj, and Simi. The three of them combined bring decades’ worth of experience in the music and entertainment business, as well as individual mastery of their crafts. We do not doubt that they will keep the viewers entertained in what will be a spectacular season!”

Dr. Tejumola also revealed that the producers have decided to up the ante for the seventh edition as the winner will be walking away with a grand prize of N100 million that includes an SUV and a recording cum management contract. The show is scheduled to kick off on February 6, 2022, while the live show will begin on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

In the sixth season of Nigerian Idol, Kingdom Kroseide emerged winner after months of an intense musical contest involving over 10,000 hopefuls from across the country, and over 16 million votes recorded at the finale.