Declare Interest In 2023 Presidential Position, Ex APC Chairman Nwoye Tells Ndigbo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Immediate past Chairman of All progress Congress APC, Enugu state Chapter, Dr. Ben Nwoye, has renewed his call on the people of South East zone of Nigeria to indicate interest for president in the 2023 general election, saying it is not enough to sit down and claim that it is their turn to produce the president.

He spoke yesterday during the official inauguration of the state executive of the Enugu State Chapter of Southeast Mandate, a pressure group advocating actualization of Nigerian president of South-East extraction come 2023.

Nwoye, maintained that Southeast president of Igbo extraction will not be built on a magical planet hence the need for igbos to indicate interest.

” We need Ndigbo to come out and indicate interest for the position of president of South-East extraction in 2023. They should present themselves and run for the president.

” You cannot be given presidential position because you are saying it is our turn. President is not given but contested. I commend you people for making a demand for president of South-East extraction in 2023″ he stated.

Nwoye, a former secretary of the of APC Chairmen forum in Nigeria, however, advised members of Southeast Mandate to vote a president of South-East extraction that knows them well to avoid wasting their time and resources.

He reminded them that some of the people who are benefiting from APC in Enugu State today were part of the people that wrote results against President Muhammadu Buhari in 2011.

The former Enugu APC boss, recalled that the Director General of Voice of Nigeria, Osita Okechukwu was once booed at Holy Ghost Arena, Enugu when he urged people to vote for Buhari and expressed dismay that some of the PDP members who are now in APC are now the people enjoying while most foundation members of APC have been relegated to the background.

Convener of Southeast Mandate, Mrs Queen Lolo Nwankwo explained that the pressure group is advocating president of South-East extraction in 2023.

She hinted that they have already commenced mobilization of the grassroots with a view to actualising their objective.

The Convener expressed happiness that direct primaries has been approved for the party, saying it will give card carrying members of the party opportunity to elect their choice and work against imposition.

Also speaking, chairman of APC in Enugu State, Comrade Adolphus Ude said they would use the grassroots to win future election in the state.

He expressed dismay that APC lost the last governorship election in Anambra State, noting that the party lost the election due to imposition of Candidate























