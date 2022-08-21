Demolition: PDP Guber Candidate Jubrin Barde Lied Against Gombe Govt

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Gombe State Urban Planning and Development Authority has explained why it demolished an “illegal structure” belonging to the PDP Guber Candidate in the state Jubrin Dan Barde.

The Urban Planning Authority said that Alhaji Dan Barde had refused to remove the illegal structure despite several compliant notices chunked out to him.

A removal notice issued on July 22, 2022 stated thus:

“It is noticed that an unauthorized structure has been constructed or placed on an access road, drainage, water course, government land or open land.

“Your placement of the properties is a breach of some sections of the land use act Decree of 1978, urban and regional planning and development board law of 2001.

“Since your action contravened the law earlier mentioned, You are forthwith requested to remove or demolish the structure. Should you fail to comply with the above directives, your structure will be removed by the board on your behalf.

“You or your organization will settle the cost incurred by the board in the demolition or removal exercise in accordance with the provisions of the planning laws.”

African Examiner reports that the authority gave Dan Barde a 7 day notice to comply with the notice and failure to do so resulted in the demotion of the said illegal structure.

“He did not comply with the notices, hence the structure was demolished by the Planning Authority. He should have himself to blame for his misfortune and not drag the state government into his many lies.” A person familiar with the issue, who did not want his name in print, spoke to our correspondent.

After the demotion, an attorney of Dan Barde wrote a letter to the Urban and Regional Authority over the issue.

And in their response, the Authority explained that the Da Barde did not have any official engagement with the urban and regional development authority.

It added that Gombe Good Leadership Association had applied to erect a billboard. On approval, the association went ahead to start a construction of a permanent structure contrary to what was approved.

However, in several notices, the authority asked the Association to come forward to regularize their documents but to no avail hence the demolition.

It is further noted that Dan Barde, having been given the said properties, has the responsibility to effect a change of ownership before embarking on any construction.

“Your client’s right to own and enjoy peaceful possession of his properties has corresponding obligations that he must comply with.” the development authority concluded.