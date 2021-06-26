Derek Chauvin Gets 22.5 Years For Killing George Floyd

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The former Minnesota police officer, Derek Chauvin, who killed George Floyd last year has been sentenced to to 22 and half years in prison.

The trial Judge, Peter Cahill said the sentence was not based on emotion or public opinion even as he acknowledged the deep and tremendous pain that all of the families are feeling, especially the Floyd family.

In his ruling, the judge noted that Mr Chauvin abused his position of trust or authority and treated Floyd with particular cruelty, without respect and denied him the dignity owed to all human beings.

Reports say Under Minnesota law, Chauvin will have to serve two-thirds of his sentence, or 15 years — and he will be eligible for supervised release for the remaining seven and a half years.
























