Desist From Spraying Money, Bobrisky Tells Nigerians After Release From Prison

Posted by Featured, Latest Headlines, News Across Nigeria Monday, August 5th, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, has cautioned Nigerians not to abuse the naira so that they don’t face time in prison.

Bobsrisky stated this shortly after his release from prison on Monday.

It is worth recalling that Bobrisky was sentenced to six months in prison following his abuse of the naira.

Speaking in an interview with GoldMyneTV, he tasked Nigerians to follow the rules and abide by the law.

He said: “Don’t spray money, unless you’ll be a landlord inside Kirikiri.

“It’s not just about killing or any criminal activity, something light like this can take you there.

“I’m only focusing on my friends who were there for me, and I’m grateful. I’m not thinking about any other person.”

_______________________________


