Despite Mba’s Defection, PDP Still Very Much Active in Enugu, Says Ag Chairman Oruruo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Despite the recent defection of Enugu state Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah and his Appointees as well as supporters to the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, the Acting chairman of the People’s Democratic Party PDP in the state, Barrister Steve Oruruo, has declared that the party is still very much alive and active in the state.

He stated this Tuesday while speaking with newsmen in his office in Enugu.

His emergence as acting chairman of the PDP followed the resignation of the state chairman of the party, Dr. Martin Chiwinke, who moved to APC with governor Mbah.

However, despite the mass movement of the PDP members to the APC, Orurua maintained that the development has not affected the party, stressing that they are willing to rebuild the party in the face of the defections

He therefore urged their teeming supporters and faithful to be more united and motivated.

The ex deputy chairman of the PDP in the state posited that as an opposition party, there was need to create a sense of reawakening.

He further stressed that there was a need for renaissance and assured that as the chairman of the party, he will provide a level playing ground for all, but advocated strong primaries and quality candidates.

The Acting chairman acknowledged that with the defection of the government, they may be facing some challenges but added that the PDP was still alive in the state.

“The intent of this gathering is to reassure the people of Enugu State that the PDP is still very much alive ” he stated.

Recall that Governor half last week moved with all his Commissioners, local government Chairmen, Specially Advisers and members of the state House of Assembly elected under the PDP platform decamped to the APC.