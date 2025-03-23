Dickson: Why I Rejected Emergency Rule And Staged Walkout From Senate

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The senator representing Bayelsa west, Seriake Dickson, has stated that he led a walkout from the red chamber before the senate approved President Bola Tinubu’s emergency rule in Rivers state.

The African Examiner writes that the senate approved President Tinubu’s request with a voice vote on March 20 and evaded the constitutionally required two-thirds that is necessary for the exercise.

Reacting, the former Bayelsa state governor described the action of his colleagues as unconstitutional.

According to him, some senators like Aminu Tambuwal and Enyinnaya Abaribe opposed the motion and walked out of the senate chamber in protest as well.

“Today at the sitting of the Senate, the issue of the President’s proclamation of a state of emergency in Rivers State came up for discussion and as I have stated repeatedly, I raised my objections in the closed session on how the declaration fell short of constitutional prescription, based on my view as a Democrat, sworn to uphold the Nigerian constitution,” he wrote in a statement.

“The Senate did not undertake the debate in an open session; however, it was quite robust.

“I want to thank Sen. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal for his strong support of the unconstitutionality of the declaration, especially the aspect that deals with the suspension of the elected officials of the Rivers State government.

“At the end of the day, the majority of the senators supported the proclamation as no room was given for an open debate at plenary.

“I left the plenary before the Senate President was directed to report the outcome because I didn’t want to be present while what I opposed is being reported. I believe Senator Tambuwal, Senator Abaribe and others equally left too.

“I want to make it clear that as I stated repeatedly, I spoke and voted against the proclamation in our closed session, supported by Senator Aminu Tambuwal and a few other senators who were not recognised to speak.

“And so I want to thank all the senators who shared the view that I vigorously canvassed.”

Dickson enjoined the judiciary to jump into the issue and save the people of Rivers from the state of emergency.

“I am however aware of the efforts made to modify the declaration as a result of the concerns and views we have expressed and canvassed the past few days,” he added.

“Though I acknowledge the effort being made by the leadership and President to moderate the terms of the declaration and to create a mechanism for oversight, theoretically this does not counter the primary issue of constitutionality.

“The beauty of democracy is such that the minority will have their say while the majority their way.

“I would have wished for a more robust and open debate so that all views and opinions can be openly canvassed as I requested even at the closed session specifically and thereafter, the majority can have their way but as it is, both chambers have decided and the ball is now in the court of the other arms of government, especially the judiciary, in the event of any challenge.”

He also talked about how Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, tried to censor him as he tried to make a point of order.

“As I said on the floor, the senate president was very unfair to me by trying to censor my freedom of expression and by deliberately misrepresenting the import of what I said in the broadcast yesterday which was the same thing I said on the floor today,” he said.

“It is my opposition in principle to the declaration of a state of emergency, as well as the suspension of elected officials.

“The Senate as I said is a meeting of equals and everyone should be respected just as we accord respect to the Chair.

“No senator needs the permission of the senate president to express an opinion in an interview on a topical matter of national interest that is in the public domain.

“I intend to meet the Senate President to formally express my displeasure, to prevent a reoccurrence.

“I thank my constituents, Nigerians and all people of goodwill who have called to express solidarity and urge them not to be dismayed at the direction our democracy appears to have taken.

“For someone like me who has been in trenches over the years, all these challenges are actually a call to duty and I therefore implore all people of goodwill to come together and ensure that participatory democracy is promoted in our country.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Rivers State.”