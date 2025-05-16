Dino Melaye, Charly Boy Slug it Out On X

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Dino Melaye, a former senator, on Friday fired back at veteran singer, Charles Oputa also known as “Area Fada” after the singer berated him for his flamboyant lifestyle.

The African Examiner writes that the war of words started on May 13 after Melaye, popular for his ostentatious lifestyle on social media, announced in a video that “there’s no one else like me. I’m limited edition”.

Reacting, Charly Boy stated that the action of the former lawmaker is a pointer that he might be “depressed amid his wealth”.

The 74-year-old activist also added that “not all mental illnesses are noticeable”.

Melaye, reacting, dismissed Charly Boy’s remarks as a “desperate bid for relevance”. He also taunted the singer, saying his “destiny has been thrown inside a freezer”.

“Who is Charly Boy? Is it the name of a noun, animal, place, or thing? Which kind Charly Boy,” the 51-year-old politician said.

“… I heard he has a leaking roof but no money to fix it. He parks a big bike in front of his house like a statue and doesn’t see that as a show-off. He just wants to use my name to gain popularity because his destiny has been thrown inside a freezer.”

The exchange generated reactions online as many netizens joined the conversation.