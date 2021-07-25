Bandits Attack Police Armoury, Cart Away NECO Examination Papers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Some bandits have attacked Government Secondary School, Ungwan Sarki in Kaduna North Local Government Area of Kaduna State and taking away National Examination Council question papers.

According to available information, the hoodlums had followed a NECO supervisor from one of the new generation banks in town into the school.

The hooded gunmen gathered, pounced on the female supervisor and made away with all examination papers meant to be used by the SS3 students, thinking it was money.

A source said, “When the bandits invaded the school, they ordered the NECO official to surrender the examination papers. Even though the official told the gunmen the content, they still didn’t believe her.

“Apparently, the bandits trailed the official from one of the new generation banks, where she went to collect the examination materials, into the school. They demanded the materials be handed over to them, thinking it was money.”

The police are yet to speak on the issue as of the time of filing this report.
























