Kyle Walker Joins AC Milan On Loan With Option To Buy

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Kyle Walker has left Man City to join AC Milan on a six-month loan; the Serie A club have an option to buy the defender this summer

The 34-year-old helped City win 17 trophies since joining the club in 2017; Walker joined City in a £50m switch from Tottenham in 2017.

The option to buy in the summer is worth around £4.2m (€5m), according to Sky sports.