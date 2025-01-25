W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Kyle Walker Joins AC Milan On Loan With Option To Buy

Posted by Featured, Latest Headlines, Sports News Friday, January 24th, 2025

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Kyle Walker has left Man City to join AC Milan on a six-month loan; the Serie A club have an option to buy the defender this summer

The 34-year-old helped City win 17 trophies since joining the club in 2017; Walker joined City in a £50m switch from Tottenham in 2017.

The option to buy in the summer is worth around £4.2m (€5m), according to Sky sports.

