Donald Duke Slams Tinubu Over Purchase Of Presidential Jet

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Cross River State governor, Donald Duke, on Friday stated that its leadership failure led to the acquisition of a new presidential jet by President Bola Tinubu at a time when many Nigerians are hungry.

It is worth recalling that Bayo Onanuga, a media aide to the president, had confirmed the arrival of a new presidential jet for the president.

According to Onanuga, Nigeria purchased an Airbus A330 to replace the 19-year-old Boeing B737-700 brought under former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Reacting, Duke who featured on Channels TV Inside Sources anchored by Laolu Akande stated that the decision should be seen as a “leadership failure” because of the present economic condition of Nigerians.

He said: “There is no glamour in saying your people are going through hard times; it is a failure of your leadership. If I am the head of a family, I want my family to have everything. I don’t want life to be difficult for them.

“If life is difficult, then I feel I have failed to provide for them or do the things I ought to have done. I would ask him (Tinubu) to see the Nigerian nation as his family. What is good for his family is good for the nation.

“Buying a new aircraft or yacht or living large is a failure. You can’t have kids who are hungry and you are living lavishly, going to parties and wearing the biggest agbada.”