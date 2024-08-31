W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Donald Duke Slams Tinubu Over Purchase Of Presidential Jet

Posted by Featured, Latest Headlines, News Across Nigeria Friday, August 30th, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Cross River State governor, Donald Duke, on Friday stated that its leadership failure led to the acquisition of a new presidential jet by President Bola Tinubu at a time when many Nigerians are hungry.

It is worth recalling that Bayo Onanuga, a media aide to the president, had confirmed the arrival of a new presidential jet for the president.

According to Onanuga, Nigeria purchased an Airbus A330 to replace the 19-year-old Boeing B737-700 brought under former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Reacting, Duke who featured on Channels TV Inside Sources anchored by Laolu Akande stated that the decision should be seen as a “leadership failure” because of the present economic condition of Nigerians.

He said: “There is no glamour in saying your people are going through hard times; it is a failure of your leadership. If I am the head of a family, I want my family to have everything. I don’t want life to be difficult for them.

“If life is difficult, then I feel I have failed to provide for them or do the things I ought to have done. I would ask him (Tinubu) to see the Nigerian nation as his family. What is good for his family is good for the nation.

“Buying a new aircraft or yacht or living large is a failure. You can’t have kids who are hungry and you are living lavishly, going to parties and wearing the biggest agbada.”

 

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=97545

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Zenith bank

Zenith bank

advertisement

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us