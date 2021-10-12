DSS Flies Actor Chiwetalu Agu To Abuja, Bars Family Visitation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Department of State Services has flown veteran actor, Chiwetalu Agu, to Abuja as part of investigations for promoting Biafra cause and allegedly inciting members of the public.

Agu was first arrested by the Nigerian Army on October 7, 2021, around Upper Iweka in Onitsha, Anambra State, for wearing a Biafra outfit while distributing bread and other items to the poor.

The army had accused him of soliciting support for the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra which has been accused of several acts of terrorism. He was subsequently handed over to the DSS for investigation and prosecution.

However, a relative of the Nollywood actor disclosed that they had been denied access to him.

The relative, who wished to remain anonymous because of the sensitivity of the case, said Agu was first moved from Anambra to Enugu and then to Abuja.

He said attempts to see him in Abuja were rebuffed by the DSS.

“We spent two days trying to ascertain his whereabouts. We were later informed that he was moved to Enugu and then Abuja.

We heard that the idea is to move him away from the South-East. We have made efforts to see him, but the DSS has not granted us access. Even the lawyers have not been allowed to reach him,” the relative said.

Attempts to get a response from DSS spokesman, Dr. Peter Afunaya, proved abortive as he rejected calls; while a text message had not yet been responded to as of the time of filing this report.

Agu, who has starred in several movies, including ‘Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story’, which is now showing on Netflix, has been a known supporter of the Biafra struggle.

He has also been critical of the regime of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), for allegedly marginalising the Igbo.























